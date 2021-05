TCS recognized as Leader in Semiconductor Engineering Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Semiconductor Engineering Services.

In an assessment of 16 leading providers of semiconductor engineering services, TCS was placed highest for its vision and capability. Highlighted as a key strength was TCS' comprehensive portfolio of offerings covering all service segments and product categories catering to different types of clients. According to the report, TCS proactively and collaboratively drives innovation in semiconductor engineering engagements leveraging its strong ecosystem of partners through its inhouse Co-innovation Network. It goes on to say that the company's robust portfolio of proprietary assets and investments in thought leadership have helped it gain market traction and execute multiple high-impact projects.

