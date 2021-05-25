Lupin allots 42,494 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 42494 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,75,41,808 consisting 45,37,70,904 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

