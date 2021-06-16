KPIT Technologies receives NCLT approval for scheme of merger

KPIT Technologies announced that Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Impact Automotive Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary, with KPIT Technologies and their respective shareholders (Scheme) under sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The certified copy of said order was received by the Company on 15 June 2021.

The Scheme with the Appointed Date of 01 April 2019 will be effective upon filing the certified true copy of the order with the Registrar of Companies in the month of June 2021 (within the statutory timeline).

