TCS, Tata Motors, KFin Technologies, Lupin in focus

TCS: The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 3.98% to Rs 10846 crore on 5.28% increase in net sales to Rs 58,229 crore in Q3 December 2022 (Q3 FY23) over Q2 September 2022 (Q2 FY23). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 11.02% and net sales rose 19.11% in Q3 FY23.

The board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per share of Re 1 each of the company. The record date is 17 January 2023.

Tata Motors: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,22,556 units, higher by 13%, as compared to Q3FY22.

KFin Technologies: Shares of the financial services company will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 366 per share.

Lupin: Pharma major Limited and Exeltis Healthcare S.L (Exeltis) announced that the Spanish Ministry of Health (MSCBC) has approved the reimbursement of Lupin's NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders on the National Health and Pharmacy Service.

Welspun Enterprises: The company said that its chief financial officer, Sanjay Sultania, resigned on Monday, 9 January 2023. Sanjay Sultania, Chief Financial Officer of the Company is taking up other major responsibility within the Welspun Group.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries: The company announced that its in house R&D unit(s) at Ankleshwar, Gujarat has been granted recognition from Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India.

