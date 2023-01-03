Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, HFCL, PSP Projects in focus

Maruti Suzuki India: The company announced production of 124,722 vehicles in December 2022, lower than 152,029 vehicles in a year ago period.

Dabur India: Dabur has acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah Masala Private Limited from its shareholders upon fulfillment of terms and conditions as per SPA and SNA and the transaction has been completed on 2 January 2023.

HFCL: The company along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the purchase orders aggregating to Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for supply of optical fiber cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country.

PSP Projects: The company has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) for a Government project worth Rs 1,364.47 crore (excluding GST) of 'Construction of State of the art High Rise Office Building' at Surat, Gujarat for Surat Municipal Corporation.

RateGain Travel Technologies: RateGain Travel Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. through an asset purchase agreement. The transaction does not involve any share acquisition. The asset purchase transaction will be carried out for cash consideration of $16.1 million (about Rs 132.4 crore).

Safari Industries (India): Safari Manufacturing Limited (SML), the wholly owned subsidiary of the company, after completion of various trial-runs and increased productivity, has successfully commenced its additional commercial production/manufacturing of luggage at its factory situated at Halol, Gujarat.

Borosil: The commercial production of opal ware glass from the company's second furnace at its Jaipur site has commenced.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received orders worth Rs. 120 crore (approx.) excluding GST from various oil and gas distribution companies during the quarter from October 2022 to December 2022.

