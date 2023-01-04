NTPC, Avenue Supermarts, Godrej Properties in focus

NTPC: India's largest power generator commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL).

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 11,304.58 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 9,065.02 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year. The total number of stores as of 31 December 2022 stood at 306.

Godrej Properties: The real estate developer announced the enhancement in CP limits to Rs 1750 crore from Rs 1500 crore by ICRA and CRISIL. Ratings for Commercial Paper (CP) have been reaffirmed/assigned at [ICRA] A1+ and CRISIL A1+, respectively.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited for providing MPLS VPN services at 529 locations under SECL Command Area for the period of five years. The total value of the work is Rs. 186.19 crore (including GST).

Themis Medicare: Themis Medicare announced the launch of a novel transdermal Estradiol spray Lenzetto in the Indian market for treatment of Menopausal Symptoms.

Satin Creditcare Network: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 6 January 2023 to consider and approve Raising Of Funds Through Private Placement Of Non-Convertible Debentures.

