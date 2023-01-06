Ambuja Cements, RVNL, Mukand to be watched

Ambuja Cements: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of AMBUJA RESOURCES LIMITED on 5th January 2023 for manufacturing of cement & allied product, alternate fuel and power generation.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M): Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company ('MMSAPL') has informed the company that Mahindra West Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of MMSAPL and of the company ('MWAL') which was under voluntary liquidation in Nigeria is shown as dissolved on the website of Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigeria as on 4th January 2023. Pursuant to the above, MWAL has ceased to be a subsidiary of MMSAPL and that of the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): RVNL - ISC Projects Private Limited JV has received Letter of Acceptance for supply and commissioning of ballastless track for Surat Metro Rail Project under Phase-1. The accepted contract amount is Rs 166.26 crore excluding GST and custom duties.

Muthoot Capital Services: Muthoot Capital Services has issued Commercial Paper (CP) of Rs. 30 crore on 4th January 2023.

Mukand: The company has completed the transfer of 45.94 acres of the land at Kalwe/ Dighe facility in Thane District by executing the necessary Deeds of Conveyance in favour of the Purchaser - AGP DC Infra Two Private Limited for aggregate consideration of Rs.796.46 crore. The entire consideration is received by the company.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: The board of directors of the company approved raising of funds by way of offer and issue of equity shares to the existing members of the company on rights basis for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 150 crore.

