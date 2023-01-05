HUL, NTPC, HPCL, Marico in focus

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): HUL has completed the acquisition of 19.8% shareholding of Nutritionalab, for a total consideration of Rs 70 crore in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreements dated 8 December 2022.

NTPC: NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) (wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC) signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for Development of Renewable Energy based Power Projects to tap Business opportunities in RE and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. has forayed into petrochemical business with pre-marketing of "HP DURAPOL" brand polymers. This is a pre-cursor to marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) petrochemical products. HRRL is setting up a new 9 MMTPA capacity grass root Refinery-cum petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in District Barmer, Rajasthan.

Marico: Marico in its Quarterly Update for Q3 FY23 said that the sector witnessed some improvement in demand, which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and oncoming winter season. Consolidated revenue in the quarter grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received total orders worth of Rs. 457.39 crore (approx.) excluding GST from various Oil and/or Gas Distribution Companies during the quarter from October 2022 to December 2022.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The board of directors of the company considered and approved subdivision of one equity shares of Rs. 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re.1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)