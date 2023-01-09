TCS, Titan Company, Tata Steel, HCL Tech in focus

TCS: The IT major will be in focus as the it announces its December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings today.

Titan Company: Titan Company in its quarterly update for Q3FY23 said that the healthy consumer demand spurred by a vibrant festive season resulted in about 12% growth in combined sales YoY across company's standalone businesses.

Tata Steel: On a provisional basis, Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5 million tons and was up 4% on YoY and QoQ basis in 3QFY23. Deliveries stood at 4.73 million tons and were up 7% YoY primarily driven by 11% growth in domestic deliveries, which also led to improvement in product mix.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies announced that The ODP Corporation (ODP), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, has selected the company as its primary IT partner.

Lupin: The global pharma major announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toviaz Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc.

Kalyan Jewellers India: The company in its quarterly update for Q3FY23 said that the recently concluded quarter witnessed positive momentum in footfalls and revenue across all the markets majorly driven by strong festive demand.

