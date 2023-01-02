TCS, Tata Motors, Aster DM Healthcare, RITES in focus

TCS: The IT major said that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Monday, 9 January 2023 to consider and approve the audited standalone as well as consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine month period ending 31 December 2022.

Tata Motors: The auto major on Friday said that the acquisition of Ford India's (FIPL) manufacturing plant at Sanand, through its subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) will be completed on 10 January 2023.

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare said that it has entered into a hospital operation and management agreement (O&M) with Vritika Hospitals (VHPL) & Bharathi Education Trust, for operating and managing G. Madegowda Super Specialty Hospital.

RITES: RITES signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIIFCON to jointly explore, identify, secure and execute consultancy projects.

Engineers India: Engineers India said that the company has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) for jointly developing technology for 'production of aqueous ammonia from ammonia rich sour gases' and demonstrate at NRL site.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): The board of KIMS will meet on Wednesday, 4 January 2023. The company's board will consider raising upto Rs 300 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches over a period of time.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The public sector lender on Friday announced that its board approved proposal for raising capital upto Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance.

Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL): KPDL said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL A+/Stable' rating on proposed listed, secured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company.

H.G. Infra Engineering: The civil construction company on Friday (30 December 2022) announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DRMC) for a construction project in Delhi.

Mishtann Foods: Mishtann Foods on Saturday announced that its board approved raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis for a value not exceeding Rs 150 crore.

Shriram Finance: Shriram Finance secured long-term funding of $100 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a 5-year loan and is under SFL's Social Finance framework.

Vakrangee: Vakrangee has partnered with Digify Televentures to offer sale of refurbished smartphones across its network.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial on Friday alloted non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 300 crore in three rounds.

