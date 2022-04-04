TCS to implement Real Time Rail (RTR) payments system for Payments Canada

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country's largest payment organization, to transform its payment system operations and help implement the Real-Time Rail (RTR), the new real-time payments system that will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive irrevocable funds in seconds, 24/7/365.
TCS will leverage its deep knowledge of the Canadian payments industry and extensive experience in designing and implementing large payment systems for its Canadian financial services clients to help Payments Canada create and execute an integration roadmap for the RTR.
Additionally, TCS will use its solutions around quality engineering and participant engagement to effectively help plan and orchestrate a comprehensive end-to-end industry assurance program that will holistically validate the solution for the RTR deployment.
