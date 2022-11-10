Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2022.

Team Lease Services Ltd lost 12.49% to Rs 2492.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9569 shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd crashed 12.04% to Rs 476.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73240 shares in the past one month.

Navneet Education Ltd tumbled 10.62% to Rs 127.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71234 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd corrected 9.90% to Rs 493.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17777 shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd dropped 9.53% to Rs 101.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34509 shares in the past one month.

