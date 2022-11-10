Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

-
General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 65.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Lupin Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 November 2022.
General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 65.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.141.70. Volumes stood at 5.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd witnessed volume of 96.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.99% to Rs.95.95. Volumes stood at 9.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Lupin Ltd saw volume of 94.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.29% to Rs.724.00. Volumes stood at 13.96 lakh shares in the last session.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 488.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.65% to Rs.181.40. Volumes stood at 22.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26117 shares. The stock lost 13.27% to Rs.2,466.05. Volumes stood at 31770 shares in the last session.
