Zydus Wellness slides as Q2 PAT slumps 60% YoY

Zydus Wellness declined 4.81% to Rs 1,642.45 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.5% to Rs 8.47 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 21.47 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations increased 11.9% YoY to Rs 429.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Profit before tax slumped nearly 61% to Rs 8.24 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 21.1 crore reported in Q2 FY22.

EBIDTA de-grew by 46.8% to Rs 16.26 crore in Q2 FY23 compared to Rs 30.54 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company continued to thrust on marketing initiatives, several key brands including Glucon-D, Everyuth, Nycil and Nutralite recorded a strong performance during the quarter.

The key brands of the company, like Sugar Free, Everyuth peel off, Everyuth scrub, Glucon-D and Nycil have maintained leadership position in their respective categories. Nutralite brand has registered yet another strong double-digit growth during the quarter gone by.

Zydus Wellness is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.

