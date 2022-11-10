TVS Srichakra spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 51% YoY

TVS Srichakra spurted 11.54% to Rs 2818.30 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 51.01% to Rs 38.22 crore on 20.56% increase in net sales to Rs 833.5 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 52.46% year-on-year to Rs 51.82 crore in Q2 September 2022.

Total expense jumped 18.95% YoY to Rs 782.74 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 522.19 crore (up 23.67% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 82.9 crore (up 5.38% YoY).

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 40.84 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 compared with Rs -58.87 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

TVS Srichakra, a member of TVS group, manufactures tyres and tubes for two & three wheelers in India. It also makes ultra light truck tyres, agricultural tyres, industrial tyres and Off the Road (OTR) tyres for the export and domestic market.

