Team Lease Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 1955.05 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services reported to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 49.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 1955.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1523.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1955.051523.56 28 OPM %1.622.24 -PBDT42.2638.18 11 PBT32.1627.03 19 NP31.92-49.48 LP
