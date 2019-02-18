Tech Mahindra gains on buyback plan

rose 1.57% to Rs 813.25 at 09:25 IST on BSE after the company scheduled a board meeting on 21 February 2019 to consider a proposal to buy-back equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 125.91 points, or 0.35% to 35,683.04

On the BSE, 40,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 822.50 and a low of Rs 810 so far during the day.

Tech Mahindra's consolidated profit after tax rose 13% to Rs 1203 crore on 3.6% rise in revenue to Rs 8944 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and and solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)