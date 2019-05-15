Nestle India in spotlight after Q1 result

-
Nestle India reported 9.26% rise in net profit to Rs 463.28 crore on 9.33% rise in total income to Rs 3076.14 crore in Q1 March 2019 over Q1 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 May 2019.
PTC India reported 16.33% fall in net profit to Rs 53.86 crore on 22.68% rise in total income to Rs 2673.25 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 May 2019.
Endurance Technologies reported 27.75% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.65 crore on 9.39% rise in total income to Rs 1905.98 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 May 2019.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri reported 83.38% slide in net profit to Rs 1.17 crore on 4.31% fall in total income to Rs 417.93 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 May 2019.
Arvind said that the board will also consider the matter regarding fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis in its meeting scheduled on 17 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 May 2019.
