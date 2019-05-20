Shree Cement in focus after Q4 result

-
Shree Cement's net profit fell 19.61% to Rs 320.95 crore on 14.2% rise in total income to Rs 3329.96 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 18 May 2019.
Engineers India net profit rose 37.7% to Rs 94.90 crore on 20.55% rise in total income to Rs 672.21 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 17 May 2019.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Tata Motors will announce January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 20 May 2019.
Cipla informed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a post-approval inspection at our Indore facility from 13 May to 17 May 2019. The inspection ended with zero observations. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 17 May 2019.
Alkem Laboratories said that US FDA had conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility located at Baddi from 13 May 2019 to 17 May 2019. At the end of the inspection, the company has received a Form 483 with four observations. The company shall put together a detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the US FDA observations and the same is proposed to be filed within the timeline stipulated by US FDA. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 17 May 2019.
