Bajaj Finserv may gain after robust Q4 result

Bajaj Finserv's consolidated net profit rose 31.66% to Rs 838.74 crore on 43.5% rise in total income to Rs 12995.47 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and will announce January-March 2019 results today, 17 May 2019.

Blue Dart Express' net profit dropped 62.32% to Rs 12.86 crore on 8.58% rise in total income to Rs 783.98 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

JK Tyre & Industries' consolidated net profit dropped 76.90% to Rs 33.58 crore on 13.3% rise in total income to Rs 2715.95 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

Neuland Laboratories' net profit fell 16.4% to Rs 6.73 crore on 8.4% rise in total income to Rs 174 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

Praj Industries' consolidated net profit rose 24.43% to Rs 33.36 crore on 31.95% rise in total income to Rs 375.56 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

