GTL Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.3%

-
ALSO READ
GTL Infrastructure Ltd Slips 5%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 1.99%
Reliance Communications Ltd Falls 35.09%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.55%
Reliance Communications Ltd Falls 8.74%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 2.59%
Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 3.65%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 2.36%
Bharti Airtel Ltd Falls 2.46%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.24%
-
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 8.16% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.76% rise in the SENSEX
GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.3% today to trade at Rs 0.89. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.64% to quote at 950.54. The index is down 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd decreased 1.91% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 1.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 33.47 % over last one year compared to the 7.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 8.16% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 500 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6.05 on 14 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.76 on 20 Dec 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU