Tech Mahindra Ltd sees continued selling

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1385.9, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.5% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% rally in NIFTY and a 74.35% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1385.9, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 17632.1. The Sensex is at 59167.72, down 0.41%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 4.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35282.65, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1386.25, down 0.98% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 68.5% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% rally in NIFTY and a 74.35% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)