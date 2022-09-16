Tech Mahindra Ltd Slips 2.19%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.22%

Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost 4.12% over last one month compared to 9.17% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.17% drop in the SENSEX

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 2.19% today to trade at Rs 1058.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.22% to quote at 27925.86. The index is down 9.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd decreased 2.07% and Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 1.79% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 20.42 % over last one year compared to the 0.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost 4.12% over last one month compared to 9.17% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23803 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1837.75 on 30 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 944.1 on 17 Jun 2022.

