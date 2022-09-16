Tata Metaliks inaugurates DI pipe plant expansion project in Kharagpur

This Rs 600 crore expansion project will take company's ductile iron pipe plant capacity to over 4 lakh tonnes per annum in two phases.

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal on Thursday (15 September) inaugurated Phase-I of expansion project of Ductile Iron (DI) Pipe plant of Tata Metaliks at Kharagpur.

The new plant is one of the most advanced DI pipe plants with high levels of automation & robotics to make the operations safe and efficient. This new plant will help the company expand its product range and enhance its presence in the fast-growing water infrastructure space that is witnessing a major thrust by the Govt of India through its Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Tata Metaliks, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has its manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal, India which produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes.

Tata Metaliks' net profit dropped 98.7% to Rs 1.22 crore on 10.5% increase in net sales to Rs 666.37 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Tata Metaliks rose 0.19% to Rs 812.25 on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

