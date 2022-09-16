Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Spikes 2.97%

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd has added 3.33% over last one month compared to 1.21% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.18% drop in the SENSEX

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd rose 2.97% today to trade at Rs 9. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.03% to quote at 23001.47. The index is down 1.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Alembic Ltd increased 1.73% and Poly Medicure Ltd added 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 14.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd has added 3.33% over last one month compared to 1.21% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79817 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19.49 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.8 on 16 Sep 2021.

