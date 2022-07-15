Tech Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.9, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.3% rally in NIFTY and a 10.59% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.9, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 15971.25. The Sensex is at 53510.28, up 0.18%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 0.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26523.3, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 940, down 0.66% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd tumbled 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.3% rally in NIFTY and a 10.59% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

