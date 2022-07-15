REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 120.3, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.3% rally in NIFTY and a 4.94% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.3, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 15971.25. The Sensex is at 53510.28, up 0.18%.REC Ltd has added around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15998.75, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 120.65, down 0.9% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 20.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.3% rally in NIFTY and a 4.94% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 2.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

