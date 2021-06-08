Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 2.18%, up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1057, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.31% in last one year as compared to a 56.51% gain in NIFTY and a 87.86% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1057, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 15724.1. The Sensex is at 52248.06, down 0.15%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 6.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27295.65, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

