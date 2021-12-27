Tech Mahindra Ltd spikes around 3%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1774.5, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.36% in last one year as compared to a 23.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.23% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1774.5, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17066.35. The Sensex is at 57350.61, up 0.4%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 15.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37727.8, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1774.35, up 2.99% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 87.36% in last one year as compared to a 23.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

