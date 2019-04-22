Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for five straight sessions

Ltd is quoting at Rs 804.8, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.64% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% gain in and a 15.35% gain in the IT.

Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 804.8, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.91% on the day, quoting at 11646.2. The Sensex is at 38825.56, down 0.8%. Ltd has added around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16079.3, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 804.65, up 0.44% on the day. is up 14.64% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% gain in NIFTY and a 15.35% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 17.9 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)