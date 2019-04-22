ICICI Lombard General Insurance slips after Q4 numbers

General Insurance Company fell 2.49% to Rs 1065 at 11:28 IST on BSE after net profit of rose 7.49% to Rs 227.73 crore on 22.56% rise in total income to Rs 2633.53 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Thursday, 18 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 242.52 points, or 0.62% to 38,897.76.

On the BSE, 7457 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 91,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1094 and a low of Rs 1039.10 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,110.20 on 12 April 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 683 on 29 June 2018.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of General Insurance Company increased to Rs 3485 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared to Rs 2926 crore in Q4 March 2018, registering a growth of 19.1% as against industry growth of 12.6%. Excluding crop segment, our GDPI growth for Q4 March 2019 was 29.4% over Q4 March 2018.

Combined ratio improved to 98% in Q4 March 2019 from 99.5% in Q4 March 2018.

General Insurance Company is the fourth largest in based on gross direct premium income in fiscal 2019.

