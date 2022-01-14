RIL, Tata Motors, Mindtree in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL said that it has signed MoU with the Government of Gujarat for a total investment of Rs 5.955 lakh crore as part of Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022.
Tata Motors: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,85,445 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q3 FY21.
Mindtree: The IT company reported 9.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 437.50 crore on 6.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,750 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. In dollar terms, Mindtree registered 8% increase in consolidated net profit to $58.3 million on 4.7% rise in revenue to $366.40 million in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Easy Trip Planners: The board recommended a bonus issue in the proportion of one equity share for every one equity share held .
IRCON International: The company has incorporated a subsidiary and joint venture company - Ircon Renewable Power.
Datamatics Global Services: The company has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services (PSI), a global leader in workforce solutions. As part of this engagement, Datamatics will provide Customer Management Solutions through a combination of Remote Proctoring, Customer Support and Technical Support.
Vikas Lifecare: The company entered into definite agreement with the existing promoters/shareholders for acquiring 75% equity of Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited (the 'Genesis'), a company engaged in the business developing Smart Products including Smart Gas Meters & Power Distribution solutions for the ever-expanding infrastructure in India, in a cash deal amounting Rs. 25 crore, payable in stages.
