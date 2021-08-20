Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 174.42 points or 3.08% at 5484.71 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 10.49%), NMDC Ltd (down 7.7%),Vedanta Ltd (down 7.07%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 6.12%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 6.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 6.01%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 5.84%), I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 5.83%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 5.75%), and Insecticides India Ltd (down 5.74%).

On the other hand, Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 3.86%), Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3%), and Dalmia Bharat Ltd (up 2.97%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 267.85 or 0.48% at 55361.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.45 points or 0.72% at 16449.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 384.24 points or 1.46% at 25853.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.81 points or 1.67% at 8005.29.

On BSE,732 shares were trading in green, 2376 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

