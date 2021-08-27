Arvind Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd and Panacea Biotec Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2021.

Arvind Fashions Ltd lost 6.57% to Rs 272.25 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd crashed 4.00% to Rs 398.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4883 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd tumbled 3.35% to Rs 401.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd fell 3.27% to Rs 142.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd corrected 3.23% to Rs 295.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30230 shares in the past one month.

