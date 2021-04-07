Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 18.37 points or 1.37% at 1354.93 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 5%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.54%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.87%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.7%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.55%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.16%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.09%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.97%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.54%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 297.11 or 0.6% at 49498.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.75 points or 0.6% at 14772.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.29 points or 0.83% at 21195.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.72 points or 0.8% at 6999.18.

On BSE,1527 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

