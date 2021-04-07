Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 218.32 points or 1.48% at 15015.02 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.05%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.3%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.56%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.77%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.61%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.6%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.36%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 297.11 or 0.6% at 49498.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.75 points or 0.6% at 14772.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.29 points or 0.83% at 21195.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.72 points or 0.8% at 6999.18.

On BSE,1527 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

