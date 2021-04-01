Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 357.39 points or 1.35% at 26900.63 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (up 17.34%), Aptech Ltd (up 8.89%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 5.22%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.97%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mastek Ltd (up 3.69%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.69%), Cyient Ltd (up 3.68%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 3.55%), and Subex Ltd (up 3.52%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 0.73%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.82 or 0.49% at 49750.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.57% at 14774.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 253.23 points or 1.23% at 20902.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43 points or 0.63% at 6915.06.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 466 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

