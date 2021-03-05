Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 20.58 points or 1.5% at 1355.3 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 5.3%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.39%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 4.36%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.82%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.66%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.7%), ITI Ltd (down 1.16%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.56%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.51%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 292.98 or 0.58% at 50553.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 115.9 points or 0.77% at 14964.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 192.49 points or 0.91% at 21061.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 103.01 points or 1.46% at 6960.19.

On BSE,1145 shares were trading in green, 1712 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

