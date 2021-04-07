NIIT Ltd Slips 3.24%

NIIT Ltd has lost 6.68% over last one month compared to 6.39% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.07% drop in the SENSEX

NIIT Ltd fell 3.24% today to trade at Rs 176.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.2% to quote at 27309.55. The index is up 6.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd decreased 1.83% and Sonata Software Ltd lost 1.26% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 114.77 % over last one year compared to the 64.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NIIT Ltd has lost 6.68% over last one month compared to 6.39% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9347 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63380 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 210.5 on 06 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 76.1 on 07 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)