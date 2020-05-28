Telecom shares slip

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 2.61 points or 0.21% at 1260.78 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.56%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.46%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 7.39%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.47%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.09%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 519.23 or 1.64% at 32124.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 157.6 points or 1.69% at 9472.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.34 points or 1.44% at 10772.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.97 points or 1.48% at 3840.13.

On BSE,1459 shares were trading in green, 724 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

