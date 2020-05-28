HDFC Bank Ltd soars 4.28%

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 942.35, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.02% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 38.82% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 942.35, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18710.55, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 231.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 941.35, up 4.2% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 22.02% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 38.82% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)