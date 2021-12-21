Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for October 2021 on Monday, 20 December 2021.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 116.60 crore at the end of September 2021 to 116.63 crore at the end of October 2021, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.02%.

Reliance Jio added 17,61,137 subscribers in the month of October 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 42.65 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was up 1.50%.

Bharti Airtel (up 0.76%) lost 4,89,709 subscribers in the month of October 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 35.39 crore.

Vodafone Idea (up 3.60%) lost 9,64,245 subscribers in the month of October 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 26.90 crore.

As on 31st October, 2021, the private access service providers held 89.99% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01%.

