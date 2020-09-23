GMM Pfaudler Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup, Prime Securities Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2020.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 4245.3 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5612 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd crashed 9.75% to Rs 21.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49226 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.62% to Rs 19.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30075 shares in the past one month.

Prime Securities Ltd plummeted 7.78% to Rs 43.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40036 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd shed 7.26% to Rs 61.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1682 shares in the past one month.

