Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 83.66 points or 7.39% at 1048.1 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 9.27%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 8%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 7.46%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.39%),HFCL Ltd (down 3.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.98%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.9%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.42%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.75%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.76%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.54%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 383.28 or 1.02% at 37350.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.65 points or 0.78% at 11067.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.65 points or 1.07% at 14354.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.36 points or 1.27% at 4763.44.

On BSE,953 shares were trading in green, 1534 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

