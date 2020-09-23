Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 39.27 points or 2.39% at 1605.81 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.83%),NTPC Ltd (down 3.25%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.82%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CESC Ltd (down 1.75%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.23%), K E C International Ltd (down 0.93%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.91%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.58%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 1.05%), NHPC Ltd (up 1%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.87%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 383.28 or 1.02% at 37350.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.65 points or 0.78% at 11067.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.65 points or 1.07% at 14354.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.36 points or 1.27% at 4763.44.

On BSE,953 shares were trading in green, 1534 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

