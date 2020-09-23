Volumes jump at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Sensex rises 167 pts; Bharti Airtel soars 11 pc
Bharti Airtel slips on heavy volumes
Nokia bags Rs 7,500-cr deal from Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel surpasses HDFC to become fifth most valued firm by m-cap
Bharti Airtel's fund raising substantially mitigates pressure from AGR lawsuit: S&P Global Ratings
-
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 86.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 45.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares
Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Central Bank of India, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2020.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 86.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 45.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.42% to Rs.141.80. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd notched up volume of 20.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.98% to Rs.235.70. Volumes stood at 7.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Central Bank of India clocked volume of 36.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.17 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.09% to Rs.16.20. Volumes stood at 66.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharti Airtel Ltd notched up volume of 678.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 269.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.55% to Rs.430.70. Volumes stood at 186.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 39511 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19501 shares. The stock dropped 1.14% to Rs.1,035.15. Volumes stood at 5666 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU