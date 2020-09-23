Volumes jump at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 86.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 45.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Central Bank of India, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2020.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 86.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 45.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.42% to Rs.141.80. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd notched up volume of 20.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.98% to Rs.235.70. Volumes stood at 7.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India clocked volume of 36.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.17 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.09% to Rs.16.20. Volumes stood at 66.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd notched up volume of 678.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 269.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.55% to Rs.430.70. Volumes stood at 186.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 39511 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19501 shares. The stock dropped 1.14% to Rs.1,035.15. Volumes stood at 5666 shares in the last session.

