Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit declines 75.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Terai Tea Co declined 75.71% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.37% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

