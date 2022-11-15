JUST IN
Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit declines 75.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 102.37% to Rs 21.39 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co declined 75.71% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.37% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.3910.57 102 OPM %5.841.89 -PBDT2.5110.91 -77 PBT2.1110.44 -80 NP2.4810.21 -76

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

