Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit declines 75.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit declines 64.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2022 quarter
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 15.54% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 102.37% to Rs 21.39 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co declined 75.71% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.37% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.3910.57 102 OPM %5.841.89 -PBDT2.5110.91 -77 PBT2.1110.44 -80 NP2.4810.21 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU