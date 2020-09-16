JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 255.48% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Terrascope Ventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 975.00% to Rs 2.15 crore

Terrascope Ventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 975.00% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.150.20 975 OPM %4.65-10.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU