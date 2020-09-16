Terrascope Ventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 975.00% to Rs 2.15 crore

Terrascope Ventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 975.00% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.150.204.65-10.000-0.020-0.020-0.02

