Betex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for Apr
Economic Advisory Council Of 15th Finance Commission To Meet Tomorrow
Centre sanctions Rs 46,038.70 cr as states' shares in taxes for May
Fifteenth Finance Commission Advisory Council Opines Governments Will Have Substantial Expenditure Burden
FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states
-
Sales decline 92.63% to Rs 0.96 croreNet loss of Betex India reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.63% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.9613.02 -93 OPM %-62.502.84 -PBDT-0.600.35 PL PBT-0.660.15 PL NP-0.490.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU