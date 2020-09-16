Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 255.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.58% to Rs 454.71 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex rose 255.48% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.58% to Rs 454.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 353.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales454.71353.64 29 OPM %2.122.09 -PBDT14.835.03 195 PBT14.294.64 208 NP10.703.01 255
